Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 675,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,524 shares.The stock last traded at $22.82 and had previously closed at $19.07.

The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 23.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

