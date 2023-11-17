UBS Group Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $54.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Get IAC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

IAC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 107,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.27. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 255.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAC by 58.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.