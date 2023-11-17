UBS Group Trims DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Target Price to $113.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. 152,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. DaVita has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

