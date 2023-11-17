UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys 2,001,847 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 296.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001,847 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 55.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of QUALCOMM worth $297,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 6,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $248,086,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.28. 2,985,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,056. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

