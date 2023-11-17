UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Invests $123,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Bilibili accounts for about 0.0% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 55.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 205.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.51.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

