Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up to $35.30

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $36.25. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 211,966 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,467,000 after buying an additional 124,756 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

