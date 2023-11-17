Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.67.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

