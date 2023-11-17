Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading 35.7% Higher

Shares of Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) traded up 35.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 128,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 31,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Valeo Pharma Trading Up 39.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.67.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.10 million.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, an LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, an LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an add-on for patients on stable dose of Levodopa alone or in combination with other drugs; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

