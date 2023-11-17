Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Cut by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.38. 166,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

