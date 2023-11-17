Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 195,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,702. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

