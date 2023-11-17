Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.42. The stock had a trading volume of 888,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $330.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

