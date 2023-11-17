Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $413.32. 855,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,179. The company has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 ETFs that offer extreme diversification
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.