Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $413.32. 855,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,179. The company has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

