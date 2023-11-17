Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,836,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,724. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.