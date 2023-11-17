VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,699 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.29% of VICI Properties worth $91,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.60. 2,694,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

