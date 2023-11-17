Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $573.29

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.29 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 556.55 ($6.83). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.00), with a volume of 143,209 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 500.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 581.96.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

