Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

VOYA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. 222,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,126. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

