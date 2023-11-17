VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.
VSEC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC
VSE Trading Up 1.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VSE by 333.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 ETFs that offer extreme diversification
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.