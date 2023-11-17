Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

VMC stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.94. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

