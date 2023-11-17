WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.43. 34,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 54,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.
WaFd Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.
WaFd Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.
WaFd Company Profile
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
