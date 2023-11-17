Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $185.30

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$185.30 and traded as low as C$183.22. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$183.37, with a volume of 198,842 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.60.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.1559959 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total transaction of C$153,895.95. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

