Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BZH. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of BZH traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $849.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

