Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,366,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

