WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.40. 1,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 432.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

