Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Reduced by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.09. 354,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,146. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

