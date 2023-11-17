Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Zscaler worth $116,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.51.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.70. 294,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $189.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

