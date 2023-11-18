Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Abacus Mining & Exploration shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

