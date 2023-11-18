ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $514,720.21

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $514,720.21 and $14.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,481.12 or 1.00022894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004330 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006035 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000516 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $11.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

