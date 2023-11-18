Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25-11.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.80 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Creative Planning raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $319,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 77.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 224.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

