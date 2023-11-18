Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Financial Contrast

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.48 million N/A N/A ARS Pharmaceuticals $1.32 million 342.55 -$34.68 million N/A N/A

Allarity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARS Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

10.7% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allarity Therapeutics N/A -1,054.41% -95.59% ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.17% -23.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allarity Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allarity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 211.39%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allarity Therapeutics.

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats Allarity Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. The company has a collaboration with Detsamma Investments Pty. Ltd. to develop Deflexifol for the treatment of solid tumors. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

