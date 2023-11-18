Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Trading Up 14.8%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

About Alpha Services and

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.