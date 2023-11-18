American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as low as C$1.58. American Lithium shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 137,213 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Lithium

American Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$345.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.40.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.