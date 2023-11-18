American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as low as C$1.58. American Lithium shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 137,213 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
American Lithium Price Performance
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
