Analyzing Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Galenfeha and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Galenfeha alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galenfeha N/A N/A N/A Natural Gas Services Group 2.09% 1.31% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Galenfeha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galenfeha N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -3.27 Natural Gas Services Group $84.82 million 2.18 -$570,000.00 $0.19 78.27

This table compares Galenfeha and Natural Gas Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Galenfeha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natural Gas Services Group. Galenfeha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Galenfeha and Natural Gas Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galenfeha 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.85%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Galenfeha.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Galenfeha on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galenfeha

(Get Free Report)

Galenfeha, Inc. provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,869 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 425,340 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; and exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production (E&P) companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.