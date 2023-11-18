Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,826 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.96. 22,991,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $415.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

