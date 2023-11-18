Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

