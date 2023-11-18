Angeles Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.12. The company had a trading volume of 721,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

