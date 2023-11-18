Ankr Price Hits $0.0261 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Ankr has a total market cap of $260.52 million and approximately $108.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,488.01 or 0.99996462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004328 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02743042 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $96,483,053.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

