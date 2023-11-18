Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Volume of $291,465.88 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $291,465.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00012059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

