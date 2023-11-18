Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). 33,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 12,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Argo Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.64. The company has a market cap of £2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

