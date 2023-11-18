ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.24 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,553.29 or 1.00024427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004321 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006330 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05133471 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,631,755.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

