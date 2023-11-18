AvocadoCoin Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for about $890.60 or 0.02438994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

