AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,949 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,357,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,264 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,692 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANET traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.01. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

