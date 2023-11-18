AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,700 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

