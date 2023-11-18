Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $192.45 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00009845 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $192.45 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,218,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,492,512 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.

