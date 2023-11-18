Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.50 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $333.83 million and $3.50 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.73 or 0.05359553 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,383,534 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,643,528 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

