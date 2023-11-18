BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $464.17 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $464.17 million and approximately $30.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001942 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001382 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
