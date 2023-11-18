BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $464.17 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $464.17 million and approximately $30.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001757 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003100 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $24,414,630.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars.

