Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Bluejay Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,428,301 shares.

Bluejay Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.