BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $134.05

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.05 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.81). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.81), with a volume of 16,464 shares changing hands.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.52.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.