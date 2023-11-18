CannabisCoin Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $310,676.96 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,570.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00191006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00623138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00439639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00131116 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

