Cardano Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.90 billion and $347.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,952.87 or 0.05328581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,365,391,093 coins and its circulating supply is 35,278,494,788 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

