Cardano Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.90 billion and $347.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,952.87 or 0.05328581 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00060534 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025154 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013715 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011501 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002078 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,365,391,093 coins and its circulating supply is 35,278,494,788 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.