Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,409. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

